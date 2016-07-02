World Nomad Games presented in Geneva
23:28, 02 July 2016
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Switzerland / Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva held a press conference, during of which the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN in Geneva Daniyar Mukhashev and visiting Kyrgyz MP Zhanar Akayev presented the Second World Nomad Games, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
Daniyar Mukhashev and Zhanar Akayev informed the representatives of the diplomatic corps in Geneva, the Swiss media and various organizations about the history, concepts, organizational structure of the World Nomad Games and conditions of participation in the upcoming event, Kazinform refers to Kabar.
Besides, the presentation about Kyrgyzstan’s tourist potential and a short film about the country was shown at the press conference.
Mukhashev and Akayev answered questions of the participants and invited them to visit the World Nomad Games.