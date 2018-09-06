World Nomad Games: Two more gold medals for Kazakhstan

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - The 3rd World Nomad Games are underway on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh wrestler Aueskhan Kurbankulov (65 kg) struck gold in today's Asirtmali Aba Guresi (a style of the Turkish traditional wrestling) competitions in Baktuu-Dolonotu village.

Besides, Kazakhstan's equestrians won 2 medals in flat racing: bronze in 1,600m and gold in 2,400m.

It should be mentioned on the 5th day of the competitions, three Kazakh athletes qualified for the finals of Zhamby Atu (Kazakh horseback archery). Moreover, 5 athletes of Kazakhstan will contest for the champion title in Audaryspak (a traditional style of Kazakh horseback wrestling).

It is to be recalled that this year World Nomad Games are held from 2nd to 8th September in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. 134 athletes defend the honor of Kazakhstan in 25 traditional sports.