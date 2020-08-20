World of Al-Farabi Center opened in Nur-Sultan
14:15, 20 August 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The education and training center World of Al-Farabi has been opened in the capital’s Palace of Schoolchildren, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The opening ceremony is a part of the measures taken by Nur-Sultan’s administration devoted to the 1150th anniversary of the scholar Abu Nasir Al-Farabi. The center features virtual, museum exhibits as well as books by the scholar or about him.
According to the director of the Al-Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, Yerbol Irgebay, in the center the younger generation can study the scholar’s entire heritage.
The World of Al-Farabi center is said to hold excursions as well as different hobby clubs.