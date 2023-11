ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world crude oil prices are rising at London and New York stock exchanges, Gazeta.ru reports.

The WTI light sweet crude futures for May at New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) have increased by 1.54 percent up to $50.27 a barrel.

As regards to Brent crude oil, the May delivery futures at ICE Futures in London have shown 0.80 percent rise up to $52.84 a barrel.