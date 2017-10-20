  • kz
    World oil prices go down

    08:43, 20 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices have dropped significantly on the London and New York commodity exchanges on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the results of the London-based ICE Futures trading sessions, the futures price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in December has receded by $0.92, down to $57.23 a barrel.

    On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of a futures contract for WTI crude oil for November delivery has eased by $0.75, down to $51.29 a barrel.

     

