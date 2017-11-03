  • kz
    World oil prices go up

    10:32, 03 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crude oil prices have risen according to Thursday's trading sessions on commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in January has increased by $0.13, up to $60.62 a barrel.

    As to WTI crude oil, the price of a futures contract for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has grown by $0.24, up to $54.54 a barrel.

     

