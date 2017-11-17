World oil prices going down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices on the commodity exchanges of London and New York have declined, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Thursday's trading session results, the price of Brent crude oil for January delivery in London-based ICE Futures has dropped by $0.51 down to $61.36 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the futures contract value of WTI crude to be delivered in December has receded by $0.19 down to $55.14 a barrel.