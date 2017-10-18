  • kz
    World oil prices going up

    08:40, 18 October 2017
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crude oil prices have advanced according to Tuesday's trading sessions on the London and New York commodity exchanges, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As a result of the London ICE sessions, the price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil to be delivered in December has gone up to $57.88 a barrel, or by $0.06.

    As to WTI crude oil, the futures price for November delivery has grown by $0.01, up to $51.88 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

     

