    World oil prices keep going up

    09:53, 01 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Tuesday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices have risen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in December has increased by $0.47, up to $61.37 a barrel, on the London-based ICE Futures.

    As to WTI crude oil, the price of a futures contract for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has grown by $0.23, up to $54.38 a barrel.

     

