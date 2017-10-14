  • kz
    World oil prices rise greatly

    10:52, 14 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices considerably rose on the London and New York commodity exchanges on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As a result of the London ICE trading sessions, the price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil for December delivery has increased by $0.92, up to $57.17 a barrel. In the meantime, the WTI crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has become $0.85 more expensive, reaching $51.45 a barrel.

