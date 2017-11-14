World oil prices slightly change

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crude oil prices on the commodity exchanges in London and New York have changed according to Monday's trading sessions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The price of Brent crude oil for January delivery on the London-based ICE Futures has decreased by $0.36, down to $63.16 a barrel.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the cost of a futures contract for WTI crude oil to be delivered in December has become $0.02 higher, up to $56.76 a barrel.