  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    World oil prices start falling

    08:22, 09 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After trading on the London and New York stock exchanges, the world crude oil prices have started falling as evidenced by the session results, Gazeta.ru reports.

    The July futures price for WTI light crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has fallen down to $45.66 a barrel or by 0.13 percent.

    Also, Brent crude futures contract for delivery in August at the ICE Stock Exchange in London has shrunk 0.60pct, down to $47.88.

     

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!