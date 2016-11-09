World Petroleum Council to participate in EXPO 2017

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of his trip to London EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met with Pierce Riemer, Director General of the World Petroleum Council (WPC).

At the meeting, the sides discussed WPC's participation in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 and its plans to present scientific and technological innovations in the sphere of raising effectiveness of hydrocarbons use, Kazinform has learnt from the Secretariat of the EXPO 2017 Commissioner.



Kazakhstan is represented at the World Petroleum Council by KAZENERGY Association since June 2008.



The EXPO 2017 Commissioner briefed the WPC Director General on the progress in preparations for the international exhibition and suggested holding the specialized forum of the Council during the UNECE Ministerial Conference in Astana on June 11-14, 2017.



Pierce Riemer, in turn, noted that the EXPO 2017 is an important international event and sparks great interest among foreign companies and international business community and thanked the Kazakh Government for organization of the Council's participation in the upcoming event.



Following results of the meeting, EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev and WPC Director of Communications and Commissioner of the WPC pavilion at the EXPO Ulrike von Lonski signed the participation agreement of the World Petroleum Council in the EXPO 2017 event.



Within the framework of his visit to London, Zhoshybayev also met with Director of the UK's EXPO 2017 project Sara Everett, Ambassador of Monaco to Kazakhstan Evelyne Genta and Commissioner of Monaco's pavilion Julien Sellario.



He also paid a visit to the BBC Worldwide headquarters where he discussed its participation in the EXPO 2017 exhibition.