World recognized Kazakhstan's peace initiatives, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Club "Astana-Baiterek" congratulates President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and all Kazakhstanis on its election as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Terrorism and radicalism are the real global threat to all countries and the entire international community. President Nazarbayev's initiatives have always been aimed at liquidation of these threats not only in the Central Asian region, but also at a global scale.



The President's Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" calls on the world to develop global dialogue and cooperation and enhance the peacekeeping role of international organizations.



Election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UNSC is the recognition of our contribution to maintenance of security and development of peace initiatives," the club said in a statement.