    World record holder Zulfiya Gabidullina wins gold at IWAS World Games

    22:22, 30 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A gold medal has been won by a six-time world record holder, member of the Paralympic Games in London in 2012 Zulfiya Gabidullina.

    According to the press service of the National Paralympic Committee, another representative of Kazakhstan Natalia Zvyagintseva won a bronze medal. Among the male swimmers Mikhail Eremenko from Astana won a bronze medal. The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games (or IWAS World Games) are a multi-sport competition for athletes with a disability, which under the former name of the International Stoke Mandeville Games were the forerunner of the Paralympic Games. The Games were originally held in 1948 by neurologist Sir Ludwig Guttmann, who organized a sporting competition involving World War II veterans with spinal cord injuries at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital rehabilitation facility in Stoke Mandeville, England, taking place concurrently with the first post-war Summer Olympics in London.

