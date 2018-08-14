World’s best snipers to gather in Kazakhstan

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Altyn Uki 2018 (‘Golden Owl'), the 8th International Competition of Sniper Pairs, will be held at the Spassk Training Center in Karaganda region from August 20 till 25, Kazinform reports.

The best sharpshooters of 11 countries (Afghanistan, Belarus, Belgium, the UK, India, Italy, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Russia) will compete for the Golden Owl Cup. Representatives of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Korea, and Turkey will participate in the tournament as observers.

It should be mentioned that the upcoming competition will be the largest in the Altyn Uki history. Some of the countries will participate for the first time ever.

It is to be recalled that the Altyn Uki International Competition has been organized since 2008. The organizers took into account the experience of Kazakh shooters' participation in sniper competitions in the U.S., Jordan, Belarus, and Russia.

The Golden Owl Cup, held under the auspices of the Central Asia Forum for Sniper Arts, is aimed at establishing strong professional ties and exchanging experience among the participants of the competition.