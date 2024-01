ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The biggest yurt in the world has flown the skies of China today, Kazinform reports.

The ethnic Kazakhs residing in the Aqsay-Kazakh autonomous county in China made a huge hot air balloon in the form of a yurt with a diameter of 21 meters and with a height of 23 meters. It even entered the Guinness Book of Records.



The air balloon was launched into the sky on Saturday, August 12.