World’s first floating NPP starts mooring in Russia’s Chukotka

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The world’s first-ever floating nuclear power plant «Akademik Lomonosov,» which arrived to Russia’s northeasternmost region of Chukotka earlier this week, started mooring at its operating site in the city of Pevek, a regional government spokesperson told TASS on Saturday.

«According to latest reports, the station began the mooring procedure. It will be completed within two hours,» the source said, TASS reports.

The floating NPP will generate electricity for Pevek, a town with a population of about 4,000, as well as nearby settlements and mining facilities.

The Akademik Lomonosov floating NPP is a project of transportable power units of small capacity. The power unit may work as a part of a floating nuclear power plant and is a new-class energy source, based on Russian technologies of nuclear shipbuilding. The plant has two reactors, which can produce up to 70 megawatts of electric energy and 50 gig calories/hour of heat energy in the nominal working mode. This energy is sufficient for a city with population of about 100,000.

The floating nuclear power unit is the first-ever mobile transportable power unit of small capacity. It is made for the Extreme North and Far East regions, where it will produce energy for distanced industrial facilities, ports, as well as gas and oil platforms in the open sea. It can also serve as a base for a powerful desalination plant.