World's largest planetarium to begin trial operations in Shanghai

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Planetarium, a branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, is scheduled to begin trial operations in June, local authorities have said.

Located in the Pudong New Area, the planetarium boasts a total floor area of over 38,000 square meters. It is expected to become the world's largest planetarium in terms of floor area, Xinhua reports.

The planetarium has been designed to include a main building and ancillary facilities such as an exploration center for youth and two observatories for the public. Its exhibition area will total 12,500 square meters.

The planetarium has amassed some 70 meteorites including those from the moon, Mars and Vesta, as well as over 120 collections of artifacts, including original works from Isaac Newton, Galileo Galilei, Johannes Kepler and other masters.

Technologies including data visualization, augmented reality, virtual reality, biometrics and artificial intelligence will be implemented so that the audience can gain astronomical scientific knowledge through interaction.