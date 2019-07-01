World's largest snow park to open in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Blizzard's Bazaar, Snowflake Garden and Flurries' Mountain are just some of the unique attractions that will welcome visitors at Snow Abu Dhabi, when the attraction opens on Reem Island in late 2020.

The snow play park - set to become the world's largest destination of its kind - is part of the leisure and entertainment projects being delivered by Al Farwaniya Property Developers, Majid Al Futtaim Ventures and Thinkwell at the $1.2 billion Reem Mall development, WAM reports.



The 125,000-sq-ft destination will feature a total of 13 rides and attractions and will emulate an enchanted world with a wide range of activities spread across several distinct zones. In each zone, visitors will find a unique slate of activities hosted by some of the land's fantastic characters.



Construction on Reem Mall began in late 2017 and is anticipated to be complete by late 2020. The retail, dining and leisure destination will offer 2 million-sq-ft of leasable area comprising of 450 stores, including 100 dining options and a range of entertainment options.