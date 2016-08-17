World's longest, highest glass bridge to open

CHANGSHA. KAZINFORM The world's longest and highest glass bridge will open to visitors Saturday in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, central China, the management committee said. The 430-meter long, 6-meter wide bridge, paved with 99 panes of three-layer transparent glasses, hangs between two steep cliffs 300 meters above the ground.

The bridge has set 10 world records spanning its design and construction, according to the committee. A maximum of 8,000 visitors are allowed to cross the bridge every day and a reservation must be made one day prior to visiting.

Construction was completed in December. In July, a 2-tonne truck was driven across in a show of the bridge's sturdiness.

The unique pillar-like mountain formation in Zhangjiajie appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster movie "Avatar." The Grand Canyon Scenic Area in Zhangjiajie welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors from home and abroad in 2015.

Source: Belta