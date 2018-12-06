World's oldest Youtuber dies at 107

BAKU. KAZINFORM Karre Mastanamma, a toothless granny from the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, shot to fame on the Internet for her cooking videos over the past two years, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Her Youtube channel, Country Foods, managed by her grandson and his friend, has attracted over 1.2 million subscribers since its launch in 2016.

Mastanamma, who often sat in an open field in a remote village, was famous for her Indian-style old cuisine like her iconic watermelon chicken which gained 11 million views on Youtube.

In the videos, she often used her nails to peel vegetables and served food on traditional Indian banana leaves.

She had probably fallen sick in the past 6 months as her Youtube channel had stopped posting her videos for a while. Her Youtube channel issued a death announcement on Monday.

Together with Mastanamma's death announcement, Country Foods also posted a video called Final Journey of Granny.

Since then, many fans have paid tribute to Mastanamma on social media, leaving messages of Rest In Peace.