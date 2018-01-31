World’s top investment bank interested in becoming AIFC’s shareholder

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and the Silk Road Fund expressed interest in investing into the Astana International Financial Centre, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told a press briefing on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Goldman Sachs Group and the Silk Road Fund, which is the parent agency implementing the One Belt, One Road initiative, are very interested in becoming financial investors within the Shareholders Agreement of AIFC Exchange," Kairat Kelimbetov said, answering the reporters' questions.

At the same time, AIFC Governor admitted the decision has not been made yet and drew attention to proposals from other investors.

"We have also received many other proposals. We will inform mass media [of our decision] in the course of this year. In principle, our approach is that we are open to more investors becoming our participants," Kairat Kelimbetov added.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., also known as The Firm, is one of the world's largest multinational finance companies that engage in global investment banking, investment management, securities, and other financial services including asset management, mergers and acquisitions advice, prime brokerage, and securities underwriting services. Since 20th September 2013, the firm has been a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.