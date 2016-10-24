ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world shifts to investing in renewable energy sources. In 2015, the alternative energy projects produced more than half (53.6%) of the world's new capacities on electric energy generation.

Research into the dynamics of investments in hydrocarbons and alternative energy in the world

The investments in renewable energy projects and in hydrocarbons sphere comprise $266bln and $130bln respectively. At the end of Q2 2016, Kazakhstan commissioned renewable energy projects to the capacity of 252.3MWt.

Global investments in renewable energy R&D made almost $1trln in 4 years (2012-2015). In the same period, investments in fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal) made only $484bln that is twofold less than investments in renewable energy sources.

Amid post-crisis stagnation in global economy, investments in development of renewable energy sources increase and have been exceeding other energy sources two or more times for 4 years. In 2015, growth made 5% or $20bln against the previous year level, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

For the first time in 2015, renewable energy sources including hydro-electric power stations produced more than half (53.6%) of all new energy capacities. A huge inflow of investments allowed to reach such indicators and growth is observed everywhere.

Kazakhstan also shifts to renewable energy sources. From the beginning of 2015 through the second quarter of 2016, installed capacity increased by 42% and reached 252.3MWt. Electric energy generation rose by 204% and made 250.6mln KWt/h.

The share of electric energy production by energy-generating companies using the alternative energy sources comprised 1.21% in Q2 2016 in the total amount of electric energy production in Kazakhstan. Breakthrough in renewable energy production is expected in post-EXPO 2017 period.

EXPO 2017 is planned to become a platform for formation of global trends and implementation of large-scale projects in renewable energy sources and new technologies.



Source: ranking.kz