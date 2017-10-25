World stars to compete in Qazaq Kuresi World championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Qazaq Kuresi World Championship will be held in Astana on October 28-29, 2017, Kazinform refers to the International Qazaq Kuresi Federation.

167 athletes from 40 countries of the world will compete in the Qazaq Kuresi (Kazakh national wrestling) tournament, including World Judo Champion and three-time European Champion Alexios Ntanatsidis from Greece, three-time Pan-America Greco-Roman Wrestling Champion Luis Alberto Vaca Morant from Bolivia, Uzbek athlete Muhsin Hisomiddinov, Russia's Rustem Arslanov, European Champion Guram Tushishvili of Georgia, Tajikistan's Dadahon Kurbonaliev, and many other prominent athletes.

"At the championship, 9 athletes will defend the honor of Kazakhstan: Marat Nygmatullayev (55 kg), Kuanysh Yskakov (60 kg), Kasymkhan Tolenbay (66 kg), Galymzhan Abdirakhmanov (74 kg), Yersultan Muzafarov (82 kg), Adilzhan Ystybayev (90 kg), Aleksandr Kasachev (100 kg), Ruslan Abdіrazakov (100+ kg), Aibat Seiten (absolute). We expect them to take the winning places in all categories," Ulan Ryskul, the Adviser to the Secretary-General of the International Federation, said.

30 judges including 10 from Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, Mongolia, and China will work at the tournament.