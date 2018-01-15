World would be a better place if more nations replicate Kazakhstan's initiative - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prof. Kishore Mahbubani, former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, says it is truly visionary of President Nazarbayev to launch the new programme in his recently released State-of-the-Nation Address.

"The world is changing rapidly. All nations have to adapt. Kazakhstan is providing its region and the world a positive example of early adaptation. The world would be a better place if more nations replicate the modernization initiative that Kazakhstan has launched," Kishore Mahbubani points out.