Wounded Angel by Kazakhstani director to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Ranenyy Angel (Wounded Angel) by Kazakhstani director Emir Baigazin will run in Panorama Special section at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival next month.

The premiere of the film starring Nurlybek Saktanganov, Madiar Aripbai, Madiar Nazarov and Omar Adilov will be held on February 16 in Berlin, Kazakhfilm said in a statement.

Wounded Angel is the second installment of Baigazin's trilogy about the complicated world of a teenager.

The first film in the trilogy - Uroki Garmonii (Harmony Lessons) won the award for an outstanding artistic contribution at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival in 2013.

Wounded Angel was co-produced by JSC "Kazakhfilm" (Kazakhstan), Capricci Productions (France), augenschein filmproduktion and Arte TV channel (Germany).

Director Emir Baigazin said that he is excited that the film will be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival. "It is very exciting that the world premiere will be held at Berlinale. But I cannot wait to screen it in Kazakhstan," he said.

