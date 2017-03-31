Wozniacki rallies to defeat Pliskova, reach first Miami final

MIAMI. KAZINFORM Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki reached her first Miami Open final with a come-from-behind 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory Thursday afternoon over Czech Karolina Pliskova, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

The match seemed to be going the No. 2 seed's way after she saved three set points in the 10th game and went on to take the first set, but the contest then took a surprising turn.



Wozniacki kept up her solid play off the ground, while Pliskova committed a barrage of unforced errors over the final two sets to go down meekly in two hours and 16 minutes.



For the match, Pliskova made 46 unforced errors, double the number committed by Wozniacki. The Dane struck 26 winners, 13 fewer than her opponent.



Next up for Wozniacki in Saturday's final will be the winner of Thursday night's match between 11th-seeded American Venus Williams and the United Kingdom's Johanna Konta, the No. 10 seed.



By advancing to the championship match of this hard-court tournament, the 12th-seeded Wozniacki is now the player with the fourth-most final appearances at WTA Premier Mandatory events since 2009 (six), trailing only Russia's Maria Sharapova (nine) and American Serena Williams and Belarus' Victoria Azarenka (eight apiece).



The Dane has won two events at that level: the 2010 China Open and the 2011 Indian Wells tournament.

The WTA Premier Mandatory events - Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Beijing - rank just below the four Grand Slam tournaments and the season-ending WTA Finals in terms of ranking points and prestige.