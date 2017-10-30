Wozniacki shocks Venus, earns 1st WTA Finals title

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday shocked United States' tennis star Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to claim her first WTA Finals title, EFE reports.

Wozniacki took revenge for seven previous defeats in as many matches against Venus, to earn the crown of the season-ending tournament for the first time in her career.

"Eight is my lucky number!" Wozniacki said. "I was hoping that if I'm going to beat her, at least once in my career, it has to be today. I just went out there and I just did my best."

Despite having a 3-1 lead in the first set, Wozniacki's serve was broken in the next game by Venus, who won the title in 2008 and lost the final against her sister Serena a year later.

The 27-year-old victor broke her rival's serve twice in the eighth and 10th games to seal the first set on Venus's serve.

The momentum of Wozniacki continued in the second set, taking a 5-1 lead, before upsetting a late revival from Venus, who won three straight games.

In her eighth final of the season, Wozniacki earned her second crown following Tokyo Open success, and first WTA Finals title she was denied seven years ago by now-retired Belgian Kim Clijsters.