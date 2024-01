ASTANA. KAZINFORM Meirambek Ainagulov of Kazakhstan has won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman wrestling at the Asian Games 2018 being held in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM reports.

In a bout for a bronze medal in the under 60 kg weight class Ainagulov defeated China's wrestler 13:5. The 12th medal secured at the Asian Games 2018 landed Kazakhstan in tenth place in the medal count.