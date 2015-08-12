  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Wrestler Amangali Bekbolatov wins bronze at World Championship in Brazil

    14:10, 12 August 2015
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Amangali Bekbolatov, Greco-Roman style wrestler has won a bronze medal at the World Championship, according to the press service of the department of physical culture and sports of North Kazakhstan region.

    August 10-12 the city of Salvador (Brazil) hosted the World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling among young people. Amangali Bekbolatov represented Kazakhstan. He was born in Arhangelka village, North Kazakhstan region. The Kazakh wrestler grabbed "bronze" in the weight category of 50 kg. Amangali is a student of North Kazakhstan State University named after M. Kozybayev. The young man trains under the guidance of Yerbolat Orkeshev.

    Tags:
    Sport North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!