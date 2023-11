ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Another Kazakhstani wrestler won the first fight at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Doszhan Kartikov of Kazakhstan was stronger than Zurabi Datunashvili from Georgia in Men's Greco-Roman 75kg qualification. Kartikov needed only 6 minutes to win.



He will next face Azerbaijani Elvin Mursaliyev in the 1/8 final.