Wrestler Meirambek Ainagulov wins silver at World Championships 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athlete Meirambek Ainagulov (59 kg weight category) has won the silver medal at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Paris, France, according to Sports.kz.

In the final, he lost to Japanese wrestler Kenichiro Fumita (1:2). Russian Stepan Maryanyan and South Korean Kim Seung-has claimed bronze of the tournament.

Recall that earlier, Demeu Zhadrayev (71 kg weight category) brought the first silver medal to Kazakhstan.