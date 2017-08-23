  • kz
    Wrestler Meirambek Ainagulov wins silver at World Championships 2017

    08:43, 23 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athlete Meirambek Ainagulov (59 kg weight category) has won the silver medal at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Paris, France, according to Sports.kz.

    In the final, he lost to Japanese wrestler Kenichiro Fumita (1:2). Russian Stepan Maryanyan and South Korean Kim Seung-has claimed bronze of the tournament.

    Recall that earlier, Demeu Zhadrayev (71 kg weight category) brought the first silver medal to Kazakhstan.

     

