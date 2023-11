Wrestler Tynaliyev brought one more Olympic license for Kazakh team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Asian Wrestling Tournament in Astana, Greco-Roman style wrestler Nurmakhan Tynaliyev won a license for the Rio-2016 Olympic Games.

Tynaliyev won over Iranian sportsman Bashir Asgari Babajanzadeh (4:1) in super-heavyweight category (130 kg) in quarterfinal. In semifinal, he defeated Chinese Q. Menga (4:1). Thus, Tynaliyev brought the fifth license for Kazakhstan in Astana.

Earlier, Gouzel Manyurova, Mamed Ibragimov, Elmira Syzdykova and Galymzhan Usserbayev won four licenses for Kazakhstan.