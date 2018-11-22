Wrestlers from 10 countries gather in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The XI International Wrestling Tournament in memory of Kazakhstani statesman Dinmukhamed Kunayev will take place in Taraz in Late November, Kazinform reports.

Taraz Arena will host the three-day event starting from November 23. Athletes from Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Mongolia, Georgia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will vie in ten weight categories.



The goal of the tournament is to make free style wrestling more popular in Kazakhstan.



The event is organized by the Kazakhstan Greco-Roman, Free Style and Female Wrestling Federation, the Physical Culture and Sport Department of Zhambyl region, and the Greco-Roman, Free Style and Female Wrestling Federation of Zhambyl region.



The prize fund of the tournament totals 26 million tenge.