Wrestlers from 29 countries to come to Almaty for World Kazak Kures Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On December 1-2, Almaty will host the Alem Barysy Championships in Kazak Kures (Kazakh Wrestling) dedicated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the press service of the Kazak Kures Federation informed, the athletes will weigh in ahead of the event on Saturday.

The tournament will open on December 2 at the Baluan Sholak Palace.