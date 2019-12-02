Wrestlers from 30 countries to compete at Alem Barysy ultimate world championship in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today the city of Almaty will host the Alem Barysy Ultimate World Championship in Qazaq Kuresi dedicated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan. The event will be held at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport and Culture, Kazinform reports.

According to Qazaqstan Barysy Fund, the purpose of the championship is to develop historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, to strengthen cooperation and interaction and to popularize Qazaq Kuresi in foreign countries, to ensure further growth of the national sport at the international level.

33 wrestlers from 30 countries – the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Greece, Spain, Italy, Cameroon, Congo, Korea, Cuba, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland etc. – are expected to compete at the championship.

Kazakhstan will be represented by A.Nugymarov (East Kazakhstan region), R.Abdrazakov (Almaty), M.Issagabylov (Kyzylorda region) and N.Zharylgapov (Mangistau region).

The Alem Barysy championship will start December 2 at 01:00pm.

The prize fund of the championship is 20mn tenge.

The organizers of the event are Mayor’s Office of Almaty, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Qazaq Kuresi Federation and Qazaqstan Barysy Fund.