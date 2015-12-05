Wrong anthem of Kazakhstan played at Golden Spin of Zagreb medal ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The old anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan was accidentally played during the awarding ceremony in Croatia.

Organizers of the Golden Spin of Zagreb 2015 bungled the Kazakh national anthem during the medal ceremony for Denis Ten who won gold at the event. They played the old version which had served as Kazakhstan's anthem from 1992 to 2006. Denis Ten stayed at the podium until the end of the ceremony, but was obviously confused by the incident. This is not the first mishap with the old version of the Kazakh anthem at a sports event.