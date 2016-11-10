“Wrong” essay by Kazakh school boy blows up internet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An essay by a Kazakh school student published in Chinese social media WeChat moved the netizens to tears.

The boy whose name is unknown was given a task to write an essay based on a short poem about fallen leaves. Instead, he wrote an essay in which he expresses his deep love to his mother.

His essay sparked hot discussions in social media and readers thank the boy.

The general idea of the poem is as follows:

Life passed by so quickly,

The garden is gold-colored,

Leaves fall down on earth like sheets of a book.

The essay must have been laconic and written in a literary language.

This is what the boy wrote:



“Life is like a leaf. I don’t like the leaves. My mon sweeps the leaves on the streets. She lost too much weight when the leaves were falling. Today she sweeps the streets, but tomorrow leaves will be everywhere. She is so tired… I don’t like the leaves. They remind me about sweat on my mom’s face. Each leaf flying off a tree is one more bead of sweat on her face. Probably, poets like the leaves, but this is a disaster for me. I wish the trees did not lose their leaves!”



