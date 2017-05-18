WSB: Astana Arlans awaiting Russia's Patriot Boxing Team in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans will clash with Russia's Patriot Boxing Team in the second-leg quarterfinal of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) at the Sapiyev Boxing Center in Karaganda city on May 20, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Astana Arlans revealed the roster for the upcoming bouts.



Olzhas Sattibayev of Astana Arlans will take on Russian boxer Ivan Abramov in Fly (52kg) weight category.



Lightweight boxer Zakir Safiullin will fight against Shahroyor Akhmedov of Patriot Boxing Team.



Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov is set to clash with Shakhabas Makhmudov in the Welterweight weight class.



Astana's Arman Rysbek will face Imam Khataev in the Light heavyweight weight category.



In two Super heavyweight fights boxing fans will see Dmitriy Zisko and Nursultan Amanzholov of Astana Arlans battling Russia's Artem Suslenkov and Maxim Babanin respectively.



Astana Arlans won the first-leg quarterfinal against the Russian squad with a narrow 3:2 advantage.