WSB: Astana Arlans devastate Caciques Venezuela 9:1 in quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans demolished Caciques Venezuela 5:0 on Day 2 of the WSB Quarterfinals in Almaty on Saturday.

Kazakh Azamat Issakulov outclassed Yoel Finol 3:0 in the Fly weight category.

Zakir Safiullin was stronger than Luis Cabrera of Caciques Venezuela 3:0 in the Light weight class.

As for Welter weight category, Bekzod Khalmetov of Astana Arlans also crashed Gabriel Maestre 3:0.

Arman Rysbek beat Venezuelan Nalek Korbaj 3:0 in the Light heavyweight category.

Super heavyweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev KOed Edgar Munoz to finish the quarterfinal showdown.

Based on results of two days of the WSB quarterfinal in Shymkent, Astana Arlans came out victorious vs. Caciques Venezuela 9:1.