WSB: Astana Arlans devastate Puerto Rico Hurricanes 5:0

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans outclassed Puerto Rico Hurricanes 5:0 in Group D of the World Boxing Series in Petropavlovsk on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the last bout of the night Abilkhan Amankul eliminated Raul Sanchez Marte of Puerto Rico Hurricanes in the Middleweight class giving the Kazakh side a 4:0 lead.

Astana Arlans fighter Samat Bashenov was awarded one point ahead of the showdown in Petropavlovsk since his opponent Juan Rivera failed to attend.

On April 2, Astana Arlans will host Uzbek Tigers in Ust-Kamenogorsk.