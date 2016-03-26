  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    WSB: Astana Arlans devastate Puerto Rico Hurricanes 5:0

    20:11, 26 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans outclassed Puerto Rico Hurricanes 5:0 in Group D of the World Boxing Series in Petropavlovsk on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the last bout of the night Abilkhan Amankul eliminated Raul Sanchez Marte of Puerto Rico Hurricanes in the Middleweight class giving the Kazakh side a 4:0 lead.

    Astana Arlans fighter Samat Bashenov was awarded one point ahead of the showdown in Petropavlovsk since his opponent Juan Rivera failed to attend.
    On April 2, Astana Arlans will host Uzbek Tigers in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!