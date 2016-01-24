WSB: Astana Arlans kick off new season with 4:1 win over Baku Fires

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans kicked off the new season of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) with a convincing 4:1 win over Azerbaijan Baku Fires on Saturday, Sports.kz reports.

Meiirim Nursultanov of Astana Arlans beat Azerbaijani Badri Khardziani in the 75kg category winning the last fight of the night.

His teammates Temirtas Zhussupov, Meirbolat Toitov and Yerkin Mukametzhan won their respective bouts as well. Only Askhat Ualikhanov was unable to stop Gaybatulla Gadzhialiyev of Baku Fires.

Astana Arlans and Azerbaijan Baku Fires met in Group D opening match at the Sapiyev Boxing Center in Karaganda city.

