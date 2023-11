ASTANA-TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The clashes between defending champions of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) Astana Arlans and newcomers Uzbek Tigers are underway in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Temirtas Zhussupov of Astana Arlans lost the first fight to Hasanboy Dusmatov 0:3 in the Light Fly category.

The event is currently underway at the Sport Complex of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.