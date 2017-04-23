WSB: Astana Arlans stun China Dragons 3:2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans downed China Dragons 3:2 in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) at the Mangrove Sanya in Sanya on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Anvar Muzaparov of Astana Arlans lost to Chinese Guo Zhang 0:3 in the Flyweight category.



Zakir Safiullin managed to defeat Sen Wang of China Dragons 2:1 in the Lightweight class.



Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov was outclassed by Richabilige Hurichabilige 0:3 in the Welterweight category.



Arman Rysbek knocked out Chinese Lida Wang in the Light heavyweight class.



Kazakh Olzhas Bukayev also knocked out his Chinese opponent Zhibao Wang in the fourth round in the Super heavyweight category.