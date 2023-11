ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Series of Boxing (WSB) revealed the quarterfinal line-up of the 7th season on Monday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Winners of Group C Astana Arlans will face off with Patriot Boxing Team of Russia.



The away and home legs will take place in Kemerovo, Russia and Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 11 and May 20 respectively.