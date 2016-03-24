WSB: Astana Arlans to take on Puerto Rico Hurricanes March 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This upcoming Saturday Astana Arlans fighters will step into the ring with Puerto Rico Hurricanes in Group D of the World Boxing Series (WBS), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The bouts will be held at the Sports Palace in Petropavlovsk on Saturday evening.

Yerzhan Zhomart of Astana Arlans will clash with John Ortiz in the Light Fly weight category.

Kazakh Nursultan Kochshegulov is set to take on Edgaro Oscar Rolon Varela in the Bantam weight category.

Abilkhan Amankul will fight Raul Sanchez Marte in the Middle weight category.

In the Heavy weight category Yerkin Mukametzhan will vie against Ivan Rosado.

It was revealed that Samat Bashenov's opponent Juan Rivera won't be present at the match giving the Kazakh squad a 1-0 lead ahead of the bouts.