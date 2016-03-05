WSB: Astana Arlans vs Baku Fires - 3:2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana Arlans" have defeated "Baku Fires" with the score of 3: 2, Sports.kz reported Friday.

Zakir Safiullin (60 kg) has won over Nasraddinin Mammadov 3:0 (49:45, 49:44, 49:45), Olzhas Sattybayev (52 kg) defeated Magomed Ibiyev - 3: 0 (50:45, 50: 44, 50:45), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg) was weaker than Tamerlan Abdullayev - 0: 2 (47:47, 46:48, 46:48), Nurdaulet Zharmanov (81 kg) in the second round defeated Mikhail Dolgolevets, Nurzhan Bekzatov (+91 kg) lost to Arslanbek Makhmudov.

March 19 Kazakhstan's team will face "Puerto Rico Hurricanes" in the city of Petropavlovsk.