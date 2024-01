ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final bouts of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) will be held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"The WSB will bring Astana Arlans vs Cuba Domadores final to Kazakhstan," head coach of Astana Arlans Nurlan Akurpekov was quoted as saying by Sports.kz.



The date and venue of the final bouts are yet to be approved. But it looks like it will take place either in Almaty or Astana on July 9 or 15.