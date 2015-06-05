WSB finals to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A ceremony of official signing of the agreement on holding the finals of the fifth season of the WSB was held in Astana. Head of the WSB Karim Bouzidi and Director general of "Astana-Arlans" Serik Sapiyev signed the document.

The finals fights of the fifth season of the WSB between "Astana-Arlans" team and "Cuba Domadores" from Cuba will be held in "Daulet" sports complex on June 20-21. The C1 weight category will perform on the first day of the finals and the C2 weight category fights are scheduled for the second day of the finals. The names of boxers representing their teams will be announced three days prior to the fight.

"This is a very important moment for the WSB and Kazakhstan. We are very glad to hold the finals in Astana. Kazakhstan is one of the biggest boxing countries of the world. Kazakhstan joined this project five years ago and reached the finals during their first run. Regarding these finals, I can say these two final teams are the strongest of the tournament," head of the WSB K. Bouzidi said.